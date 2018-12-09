Image caption Shirley Thompson is attempting to become the oldest woman to row across the Atlantic

The Belfast woman aiming to become the oldest woman to row solo across the Atlantic has developed a leak in her boat after a week at sea.

Sixty-year-old Shirley Thompson said she is hoping to fix it and continue her record-breaking attempt.

Ms Thompson has had to turn back once already, and does not want to have to do so again.

She said the leak in her boat is extremely small.

Ms Thompson discovered it on Friday, but high winds and stormy seas have hampered her attempts to fix it.

On her voyage blog, which she posted online, she said the leak is in the footwell of the cabin on the boat.

Repeated seasickness

On Saturday evening, Shirley posted: "My leak is still leaking and I have yet to find its source. I have investigated but no luck so far.

"I have a wee pool about five inches deep."

She also complained of repeated seasickness.

Image caption Ms Thompson said she is also suffering from repeated seasickness

"I had thought I would have my sea legs by now but I don't. I stumble around like I am drunk - not that there is anywhere to stumble to - and still have the constant nausea.

"I am confident that will lessen in time."

She is trying to reach the Caribbean after setting off from the Canary Islands, and has more than 2,000 miles to go.

She has been at sea for a week and made good progress.

She said she is going to bail out the water and keep going until she is able to fix the leak.

Ms Thompson previously had to turn back due to a malfunctioning tracker.