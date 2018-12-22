Homelessness in Belfast captured in photos

Image caption A mural depicting themes of homelessness adorns Lower North Street in Belfast

The right to adequate housing inspired a Belfast-based photography club's the exhibition on homelessness in Northern Ireland.

The themes chosen by the photographers included feelings of despair, shame and loneliness.

A number of charities including Leonard Cheshire, which offers services for disabled people, partnered to create a mural depicting these themes of homelessness on Lower North Street in Belfast.

Image caption As part of the photographic exhibition, the Council for the Homeless Northern Ireland organised a Christmas card competition with entries from children in living in temporary accommodation

Image copyright Cormac McArt Image caption This picture from the photo series was captured by Cormac McArt, director of the Westcourt Centre, who based his image on the theme of loneliness.

Image caption Photographers were asked to take photos inspired by Article 25 the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The article states that 'everyone has the right to adequate housing'

Image caption The Westcourt Camera Club collaborated with local homeless services and asked men and women to share their feelings and emotions about being homeless, like what they missed most about home.

Image caption Brian McKenna used an umbrella, old shoes and other clothing items as props for his photograph. He used to be a maths teacher and thought the umbrella's design reminded him of a pie chart, which highlights the stark percentage divide between the people who own the world's wealth and the average person.

Image caption Cormac McArt of the Westcourt Social Justice Centre said the centre provided a community facility in Belfast, particularly for young people who do not attend mainstream schools.

Image caption The exhibition, which ran for a fourth year, gave the title for this series of photographs: Still Somebody - Voices for Change.

Image caption This homelessness mural in Belfast was developed by the Westcourt Centre, Leonard Cheshire's Can Do Project and Blaze FX graffiti company, with residents from Rose Mount House and young people from Belfast Met.

The photographic exhibition was facilitated by the Westcourt Centre and Westcourt Camera Club as part of Homelessness Awareness Week 2018, which ran from 30 November - 8 December.