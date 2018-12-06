Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage of the gunman before and after the shooting has been released by police

Two men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a man outside a school in west Belfast have been released unconditionally.

The men, aged 49 and 51, were arrested on Wednesday night and released on Thursday evening.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot in his car as he waited for his 13-year-old son near St Mary's Grammar School on Tuesday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has released CCTV footage of the gunman before and after the shooting.

Image caption Jim Donegan was shot dead as he waited to pick his son up from school

It shows the gunman walking to the scene and later running from it.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery described the murder as a "barbaric assassination".

The gunman walked past the children and fired eight times, he added.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who saw the victim's red Porsche shortly before the shooting

The shooter was wearing a hi-vis yellow jacket with "Security" printed on the back and was carrying a dark bag.

Police believe the gun was in the bag.

After the murder, he ran back up Glen Road and along the lane on to Clonelly Avenue.

Police have thanked people in the community who have helped them and appealed for more information or dashcam footage.