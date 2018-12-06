Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May is "staring into the abyss" if she does not change her Brexit deal, says Ian Paisley

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Ian Paisley has compared the crucial vote on Brexit due next week to a "hanging".

He was responding to the prime minister's assertion that there can be no deal without the controversial Northern Ireland backstop.

Theresa May said MPs could be given the power to decide whether the UK goes into such an arrangement.

It comes as she tries to convince MPs to back her EU withdrawal plan in the House of Commons next Tuesday.

On Thursday, Mr Paisley said the prime minister was facing a hanging.

The North Antrim politician's remarks were based on a quote from the 18th Century writer Samuel Johnson.

"Nothing focuses the mind like a hanging," he said.

"Next week, the prime minister will be staring into the abyss in terms of what happens next because she can't unite her own party around her agreement."

"Whilst our 10 DUP votes will, of course, matter her own party is going to stop this withdrawal agreement from happening."



In a visit to Belfast City Hall on Thursday, Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said that while she would not use such language it was not for her to comment on Mr Paisley's remark.

She later told the BBC's The View programme that she would be supporting Mrs May's Brexit plan.

"I genuinely believe we have is a deal that's good for the whole UK," she said.

"We are taking time to meet colleagues and listen to their concerns and we are trying to address issues and give people the comfort they need."

It is not the first time the words used in the Brexit debate has come into focus.

Last month, the prime minister called on politicians to be "careful about language" after one MP was reported as saying she should bring her own noose to a meeting.

Mrs May insists her Brexit deal will get support.

There have been reports that Mrs May was being urged to postpone the vote, which she is widely expected to lose.

