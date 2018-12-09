Image caption Sir John Gillen's report proposed the public be banned from attending rape trials

A retired judge who recommended radical changes for trials involving rape and serious sexual offences in Northern Ireland is to meet members of the public this week to discuss his ideas.

A report by Sir John Gillen published last month includes a proposal to ban members of the public from such trials.

It also recommends new legislation to combat the impact of social media.

The report has been put out to public consultation, with 15 January the closing date for submissions.

On the day the consultation was launched, Sir John said he wanted to ensure "that no voice is unheard".

As part of that process, the former judge is to hold three public events to discuss his draft recommendations and to answer questions.

The first meeting will be in the City Hotel in Londonderry at 18:00 GMT on Monday.

On Tuesday, Sir John will at the Ranfurly House Arts and Visitors Centre in Dungannon at 18:00 GMT.

The third public session will be held at the same time in the School of Law at Queen's University Belfast on 15 January.

Image caption Sir John Gillen said members of the public could come to the outreach events or contact him anonymously

Members of the public have also been invited to participate in an anonymous online survey to have their views considered.

"Sexual crime is one of the worst violations of human dignity," said Sir John.

"I am determined to ensure that no voice is left unheard in this important and much needed review.

"I encourage everyone who feels they can make a positive contribution to the work to engage in the consultation, either by coming along to one of our outreach events, or by contacting me in confidence or anonymously."

He plans to publish his final report and recommendations before the end of February.