Bee motorway plan to create a buzz

Image caption A bee on a rare orchid which emerged as part of a school wildflower meadow project in Ballymena

Northern Ireland has published its first motorway map for bees and other pollinators.

The B-Lines project is designed to give struggling pollinators a boost.

It sets out roughly 15 routes, each 3km wide, where conservationists and councils are being encouraged to concentrate their work.

It will include the planting of wildflower meadows, school pollinator projects and the creation of bee hotels and green roofs on public buildings.

Image copyright Iain H Leach/Butterfly Conservation Image caption The Marsh Fritillary Butterfly is found in a few pockets across Northern Ireland

People are being encouraged to register their existing conservation efforts on the B-Lines project website.

The routes are interconnected and the idea is to link existing habitats where pollinators already prosper, such as wildflower rich grasslands.

Northern Ireland's bees, butterflies and other pollinators are in decline. The main problem is the lack of wildflowers in the countryside.

Around 70% of Northern Ireland is covered by what's called improved grassland.

Image caption A lot of Northern Ireland is what's called improved grassland which does not lend itself to wildflowers

That's essentially farmland which has been fertilised to improve it's productivity.

But that means it does not support a wide variety of wildflower species, because they prefer low nutrient soils.

Anna Hart is the conservation officer for Buglife. She said data had been collected over several months to help plan the B-lines.

She said the research had "identified areas where pollinator work is going to make the most impact".

Image caption The B lines will link up existing areas of importance for pollinators like Co Down coast

But she said people should not be put off doing bee-friendly conservation work if they happened to be in areas outside the identified zones.

Northern Ireland is home to many threatened species of pollinators.

The North Coast is a UK stronghold for the Northern colletes, a rare species of bee that lives on wildflower-rich grasslands on the stable parts of coastal sand dunes.

Half of the world's population lives in the UK and Ireland.

And the threatened Marsh Fritillary Butterfly prospers in areas of rush pasture and unimproved wet grassland on a few sites in Counties Down, Antrim, Armagh and Fermanagh.