Stakeknife: Alleged IRA spy admits extreme pornography charges
The man alleged to have been the Army's highest-ranking IRA agent has pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of extreme pornographic images.
Fred Scappaticci appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 72-year-old is alleged to have been the agent codenamed Stakeknife during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Mr Scappaticci has admitted, in the past, to being a republican, but denied that he was an IRA informer.
The extreme pornographic images charges span from October 2015 to January 2018.