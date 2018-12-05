Northern Ireland

Stakeknife: Alleged IRA spy admits extreme pornography charges

  • 5 December 2018
Related Topics
Westminster Magistrates' Court Image copyright David Hawgood / Geograph

The man alleged to have been the Army's highest-ranking IRA agent has pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Fred Scappaticci appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old is alleged to have been the agent codenamed Stakeknife during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Mr Scappaticci has admitted, in the past, to being a republican, but denied that he was an IRA informer.

The extreme pornographic images charges span from October 2015 to January 2018.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites