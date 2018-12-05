Image copyright David Hawgood / Geograph

The man alleged to have been the Army's highest-ranking IRA agent has pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Fred Scappaticci appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old is alleged to have been the agent codenamed Stakeknife during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Mr Scappaticci has admitted, in the past, to being a republican, but denied that he was an IRA informer.

The extreme pornographic images charges span from October 2015 to January 2018.