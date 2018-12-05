Image copyright Daily Mirror

The fatal shooting of a man outside a school in west Belfast makes the headlines in all of Wednesday's papers.

A lone gunman shot the victim, named locally as Jim Donegan, while he was waiting to collect his son.

Mr Donegan was shot several times including once in the head while outside St Mary's Grammar School on the Glen Road on Tuesday.

The shooter had the word "Security" printed on the back of his jacket and left the scene on foot, police have said.

"Executed" reads the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror.

A security source told the paper: "It was an execution in broad daylight. It was up close, personal and point blank."

The Belfast Telegraph's front page reads: "Son saw his murdered dad after shooting."

The paper reports that Mr Donegan's son ran back into his school after he saw his father had been murdered in his Porsche at the school gates.

Gangland feud?

According to the Irish News, the shooting may be linked to the ongoing Kinahan and Hutch gangland feud in Dublin.

The paper claims Mr Donegan owned a haulage business and had associates and business links to the Republic of Ireland.

Image caption Cordon around car at the Glen Road on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the News Letter reports that police said it was possible the attack was carried out by dissident republicans.

"The involvement of dissident republicans is absolutely an option that police will keep open and it is possible that dissident republicans were responsible for this murder," said Ch Supt Jonathan Roberts.

He added: "It is entirely possible that we could have had a seriously injured or dead child or children as a result of this act."

Unusual employment tribunal

An employment tribunal has begun against Belfast Bible College on behalf of a woman who died in 2017, reports the News Letter.

Prior to her death, Collette Wright, a former employee at the administration, alleged she had been discriminated against on grounds of her religion and political views.

According to the paper, her family believe she may have been the only Catholic working at the college.

It is also claimed she suffered age and sex discrimination.

All the allegations are contested.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption East Belfast Football Club have hit out against a decision to remove a portacabin from their grounds

Football club's fury

A portacabin has sparked controversy in east Belfast after it was removed from the grounds of a football club due to a row over planning permission.

The Irish News reports that the dispute has been ongoing with the council for a year.

On Tuesday, contractors removed the structure from Tommy Patton Park after the council met on Monday evening.

Image caption Belfast City Council said all items had been removed and returned to the club before the structure was moved

At the meeting, councillors ratified an earlier decision to refuse retrospective planning permission.

East Belfast Football Club said the hut was a "wellbeing centre" for players.

It added that the decision was "without precedent" and that they would be "assessing our legal options in relation to potential theft and damage", reports the paper.

However, Belfast City Council said the structure was "in poor condition" and had "been on council land without permission since early 2017".

Image caption Sammy Wilson is the DUP's Brexit spokesperson

The DUP has said it will not return £1bn given to Northern Ireland under the confidence-and-supply deal with the Conservatives - even if the deal collapses, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

MP Sammy Wilson said the agreement would be "finished" if Theresa May's Brexit deal was passed by the House of Commons.

He said his party would continue to support the government if it was defeated.

"If it goes through and she persists with this deal, then the confidence-and-supply arrangement is finished, because we couldn't possibly support a government that was persisting in breaking up the union," he said.