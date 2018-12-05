Primark fire security cost to hit £300,000

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Flames destroyed the the landmark city centre Bank Buildings in August

The cost of private security at a cordon around Belfast's fire-hit Bank Buildings is set to reach almost £300,000 by the end of the year.

A safety cordon has been in place since fire destroyed the Primark shop on 28 August.

Security staff, provided by Belfast company Eventsec, work 12-hour shifts at six locations.

Belfast City Council, which is footing the bill, said it had "opened dialogue" with Primark regarding such costs.

The cordon could be in place well into 2019.

In September, the BBC revealed the council was paying for the security.

At the time it was unable to provide how much this was costing, but the BBC has obtained the figures under Freedom of Information.

Up to 28 October 2018, the total amount paid on invoices received was £129,672.80.

If the cordon is to remain in place until 31 December 2018, with the same level of security, the projected total will be about £296,000.

It is understood a new walkway, which opened on Monday, will not result in fewer security staff.

Work to secure Bank Buildings is expected to continue for several months, which means the cordon will remain in place.

The cost is being covered from the City Centre Recovery fund, but money from the Treasury is not being used.

A Belfast City Council spokeswoman said: "Bank Buildings remains unstable and with work ongoing to restore and stabilise the structure, security is necessary to minimise any danger to the public and to continue preventing people from accessing the site.

"The council has opened dialogue with Primark in respect of the costs incurred by the council in relation to maintaining public safety and the integrity of the cordon.

"That dialogue will continue with Primark, its lawyers and any relevant insurers."