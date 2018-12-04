Image copyright Pacemaker

A man has been shot dead close to a school in west Belfast.

It's understood he was parked on the Glen Road near St Mary's Grammar School at the time.

Local people reported hearing five or six shots shortly after 15:00 GMT on Tuesday, just as nearby schools finished for the day.

The shooting happened as dozens of children were making their way home. A murder investigation is under way.

Police forensic officers are at the scene.

There was disruption as buses were diverted. Traffic is being sent along Kennedy Way as the area has been cordoned off.

Police had urged parents to collect children from either the Caffrey development or the Kennedy Way end of the road.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Sinn Féin, said the shooting was "uncalled for and unjust".

"There are three schools in the vicinity and they were getting out when this happened.

"It's a very sad sight and no-one wants to see scenes like this on our streets," he said.

West Belfast SDLP councillor Tim Attwood said: "It is absolutely sickening that a gun was fired in the vicinity of both a primary and secondary school in west Belfast today.

"A number of pupils witnessed this fatality and are understandably very disturbed and frightened after this reckless act occurred nearby the school gates.

"There is absolutely no place for this in 2018; this madness belongs in the past and we cannot allow it to once again become our normality."

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit, said: "News that somebody has been shot several times on the Glen Road is horrible and deeply concerning and should be condemned by everybody.

"It is especially worrying given the amount of children and young people in the area at that time, that somebody sees fit to pull a gun and open fire in the middle of the day."