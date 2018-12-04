Image caption George Gilmore died after being shot in Carrickfergus in March 2017

A murder victim's son has insisted he saw two of the men accused of his father's killing moments before the fatal shots were fired last March.

George Gilmore died from a brain injury after his car was shot at in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus.

Three men are on trial accused of murdering the 44-year old, attempting to murder his two passengers and of possessing a firearm.

The three have denied all charges against them.

They are David "Dee Dee" McMaw (30) from Starbog Road in Larne, his brother Darren McMaw (33) from Kilgreel Road in Carrickfergus and 36-year-old Brian "Scotch Brian" McClean, from Valetta Park in Newtownards.

'A theory'

The deceased man's son George Gilmore Jr spent a second day in the witness box, where he denied a suggestion he had "adopted a theory for what happened" on March 13, 2017.

Mr Gilmore Jr has already told the court that as he was driving in the estate, he saw both "Dee Dee and Scotch Brian".

The Carrickfergus man said he saw McMaw in an alleyway, and that McClean ran onto the road before running off.

Seconds later, shots were fired at Mr Gilmore senior's white Vauxhall Insignia in Pinewood Avenue, and he was pronounced dead in the early hours of the following morning.

Image caption George Gilmore Jr was one of the first people on the scene after his father was shot

When a barrister representing David McMaw said to Mr Gilmore Jr: "I would suggest to you that you didn't see Mr David McMaw on this day", the witness replied: "No, I seen him."

The lawyer then said: "Just to be completely clear - you didn't see him at Cherry Walk, you didn't see him in the alleyway or anywhere else".

To this, Mr Gilmore Jr said: "I did."

When the barrister suggested to him that he had "adopted a theory" about what happened, Mr Gilmore Jr replied: "Definitely not. I seen them. I seen Dee Dee and and Brian at Cherry Walk. Brian ran out in front of my car and Dee Dee was in the alleyway."

Also called to the witness box was a friend of Mr Gilmore's, who was a passenger in his red BMW on March 13 last year.

Bakery

The passenger confirmed that he was part of the "Gilmore party" who travelled from Laganside Court to Carrickfergus that morning, and that they had gone to a bakery in the town upon their return.

This witness also claimed he saw "Dee Dee and Scotch Brian" in the Woodburn estate, and when asked "how sure are you that these are the men you saw?", he replied: "I am 100% positive."

Whilst Mr Gilmore Jr and his passenger did not see the gun attack at Pinewood Avenue on the deceased's car, they heard shots being fired, and arrived on the scene seconds later.

After being asked how many shots he heard, he said: "About five or six. There were quite a lot of shots. As soon as we heard the shots, George drove back to Pinewood Avenue. I got out of the car and ran over to the white Insignia."

Mr Gilmore Jr is due to return to the witness box on Wednesday.