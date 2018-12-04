Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sammy Wilson accuses the government of "scoring an own goal"

The DUP has accused the government of "scoring an own goal" by refusing to publish the full legal advice on its Brexit deal, while trying to generate support for the plan.

Ministers are facing a contempt-of-Parliament challenge over the decision.

The DUP was among six parties to sign a motion calling for contempt proceedings to be launched against the government.

But Downing Street has said it would not be in the national interest to publish the full advice.

The debate in the Commons has delayed the start of the five-day debate on the Brexit plan.

The government's chief legal adviser, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, has said to make the full document public would breach confidentiality.

'Secret approach'

But the DUP MP Sammy Wilson rejected that claim.

"If the government and the prime minister are going round the country trying to convince the populace that this is a good deal, this secret approach only confirms in people's minds that there is something to hide," he told MPs in the Commons on Tuesday.

"The government is scoring an own goal."

What is the Brexit legal advice row?

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox published an overview of his legal advice on Monday.

He made a statement to MPs and defended the government's decision to withhold the full legal paper.

Image copyright HoC Image caption There was a case that a contempt of Parliament has been committed, said John Bercow

But the other political parties say that does not respect a binding vote last month, which required the government to lay before Parliament "any legal advice in full".

On Monday evening, six MPs from those parties - including DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds - signed an emergency motion asking the Commons Speaker John Bercow to launch contempt proceedings against the government.

That led Mr Bercow to say the government may have broken rules by not publishing the advice.

But the government then tabled an amendment to have the issue referred to MPs on the Privileges Committee to investigate whether its response fulfils all its obligations, taking into account any relevant past cases.

What does the legal advice say about NI?

According to the published summary, the deal does not breach the Good Friday peace agreement.

The paper says the deal does not "affect the constitutional status of Northern Ireland... nor the principle of consent or any other provision... in any way".

The principle of consent states that Northern Ireland would only cease to be part of the United Kingdom if a majority of people voted to do so.

But some unionists have criticised the government's deal with the EU, arguing it would amount to a breach of the 1998 agreement, by creating different circumstances for Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK.

Why does NI matter in all of this?

Avoiding the return of a hard border - physical checks or infrastructure - between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit was arguably the most difficult part of the Brexit negotiations.

The UK and EU hope to sort it out through a wider trade deal as part of their future relationship, but in the absence of that the two sides agreed to an insurance policy: the backstop.

It would mean Northern Ireland staying aligned to some EU rules if another solution cannot be found by the end of the transition period in December 2020.

That would see some goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain subject to extra checks to ensure they met EU standards.

Some unionists - including the DUP, the government's confidence-and-supply partner, oppose the backstop and claim any differences between NI and GB could threaten the union.

But the UK government and EU insist it is only a last resort, with Attorney General Geoffrey Cox describing it as a "calculated risk".

What will happen with the crunch vote?

There are five days of debate set aside in the Commons for the Brexit deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to start proceedings on Tuesday, after the contempt motion ends, arguing that MPs should come together to back her deal.

The debate will continue on Wednesday and Thursday and the following Monday before culminating on Tuesday 11 December with the vote.

The DUP has threatened to vote against the deal, which could cause problems for Theresa May as she relies on the party's 10 MPs to have a majority in Parliament.

Labour, the SNP and other opposition parties - as well as rebels in the Conservative ranks - have also vowed to reject the deal, meaning the government faces a massive challenge to get its plan passed.