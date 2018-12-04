Soldier 'embellished' Ballymurphy shooting

Image copyright Doherty Family Image caption Edward Doherty - pictured with his youngest son - was shot dead in August 1971

A soldier who shot a man dead in Ballymurphy in 1971 has been accused of embellishing his accounts of events.

But the man, known as M3, has said that the Royal Military Police embellished his original statement.

Soldier M3 has been giving evidence for the second day at the inquest into the death of Edward Doherty.

Mr Doherty, 31, died on 10 August 1971 near a barricade across the Whiterock Road in the Ballymurphy area during the Army's Operation Demetrius.

This was the introduction of internment, in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.

'No, no, no'

A barrister for the Doherty family told M3: "It's you that's been doing the embellishing."

Later she said: "You're building a case by embellishing what happened."

"No, no, no," M3 replied.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Relatives of the victims have long campaigned for the truth about their loved ones' killings

The barrister had asked about the military police special investigators, saying: "You think they invented portions?"

The former soldier said: "Yes, yes I do."

She added: "Two special investigators made parts of it up?"

"Yes," said the soldier.

Image caption Nine men and a woman were killed in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in August 1971

M3 pointed out that the investigators added the names of streets and roads which he would not have known, and got the position of the door on his cab wrong.

The barrister had been pointing out inconsistencies between his statements made in 1971 and in later years.

Witness M3 has denied claims that he described the actions of a man at whom he fired a shot seem more aggressive and belligerent to support his decision to open fire.

He had earlier agreed that it was possible he missed that man and instead hit a bystander.

Later, M3 was asked why he was now saying he only had five rounds of ammunition available to him, when on many earlier statements he had agreed with investigators that he had had thirty rounds.

Sterling submachine gun magazines held 30 rounds at most.

'It was a joke'

M3 said he had recently remembered that sappers - private soldiers responsible for engineering tasks such as building and repairing roads or bridges - were only issued with five rounds for self defence, and is now adamant that is all he would have had.

"Every sapper in my troop, it was a joke that we had five rounds," he said.

The court heard that the Ministry of Defence had not provided evidence of a five-round policy for Royal Engineers.

Image caption Kathleen McCarry said she did not feel that Soldier M was showing compassionate to her brother Edward or his family

M3 said that after shooting a round at a rioter, he later fired a burst at a gunman he observed on wasteground off to the side of the barricade at which he was working.

No other statements from soldiers or civilians over the years mentioned this gunman.

'It doesn't get any easier'

Mr Doherty's sister Kathleen McCarry said all the family want is to prove their family member was innocent.

"Eddie was innocent and we know he was," she said.

She added that she thought Soldier M3 "had a bit of compassion in him, but I don't feel that way this morning".

"I don't feel that he's being very compassionate towards Eddie or any of our family."

"It's 47 years and it's very hard, it doesn't get any easier," she said.

"My mother went to her grave seven years later and the priest that buried her said, 'he should have buried her the day Eddie was buried', for she died when he died."