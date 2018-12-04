Image copyright Daily Mirror

Hospital waiting times, Brexit and James McClean all make the headlines in Tuesday's papers.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that people are waiting up to four years for their first outpatient appointment at hospitals.

It says that the waiting time for "urgent cases" is two years.

Among the worst departments are neurology, general surgery and gastroenterology, according to the paper.

GPs have raised concerns that they are not being made aware of how long patients have to wait so they can make informed decisions about treatment.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Delays in waiting times have been criticised

The chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners told the paper that waiting "not only impacts on the patient themselves but has significant bearing on capacity in general".

Dr Grainne Doran added: "The impact that waiting lists have on GP workload cannot be underestimated."

Charged in court

"Abducted girl rescued at airport" reads the front page of the Daily Mirror.

An 18-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of child abduction, according to the paper.

Police said the man and child were "travelling from Belfast to London for an onward journey to Europe".

On Saturday, the man appeared in Lisburn Magistrates' Court where he was charged.

Act of kindness

Footballer James McClean is back in the headlines - but this time for acts of kindness in his home city.

The Republic of Ireland player paid for six rough sleepers to stay in a hotel for a number of days, reports the Irish News.

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption James McClean's father said his son has become concerned with the number of people sleeping rough in Derry

The paper reports that he and his wife picked the people up before taking them to a hotel where he covered accommodation and food costs.

The news was revealed by McClean's sister, Mary Jane, who posted on social media: "My brother has a huge heart."

Image caption Dr Graham Gudgin says unionists have been given "no reassurance"

And, of course, it wouldn't be a complete paper review if Brexit didn't make an appearance.

"Brexit deal a 'stepping stone' to united Ireland" reads the front page of the News Letter.

A leading economist and University of Cambridge academic says political leaders in Dublin see the withdrawal agreement as a "stepping stone" to unification.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Cox: Brexit backstop a 'calculated risk' for UK

Dr Graham Gudgin made the comments after Attorney General Geoffrey Cox was questioned about the legal implication of the deal in Westminster on Monday.

Dr Gudgin told the paper that the attorney general's comments offered "no reassurance for unionists whatsoever".