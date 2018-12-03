Image caption The hearing took place at Dungannon Crown Court

A failed Chinese asylum seeker has disappeared after serving a prison sentence for attacking staff in a County Tyrone care home.

It is the second time Lin Kun Guan has disappeared, having done so prior to his deportation 20 years ago.

The 55-year-old had been remanded in custody since his arrest in June.

He was charged with three counts of assaulting staff and two of criminal damage at Westlands Care Home in Cookstown.

His illegal status triggered deportation procedures which were to be set in motion once the case concluded.

The care home is listed as his last known address.

'Off the radar'

Earlier this year, Guan was jailed for attacking staff in a care home where he was placed after becoming unwell.

After being convicted, Guan was jailed for four months, but the bulk of this had been served whilst on remand and he was released soon after.

Nonetheless, he lodged an appeal which was due to be mentioned at Dungannon County Court on Monday, but Guan was not present.

A defence barrister explained he had been written to and advised him of the hearing but there had been no response whatsoever.

The defence team alerted Judge Roseanne McCormick to Guan's illegal immigrant status with 20 years "off the radar", pointing out deportation action was underway, of which he was aware.

The defence barrister could do nothing in respect of the appeal as he had no instructions and could give no explanation on Guan's whereabouts.

Judge McCormick issued a Bench Warrant.

'Vindictive attack'

Dungannon Magistrates Court previously heard that one carer was struck, another was spat on and a third was put in extreme fear.

Guan denied the offences.

At the hearing, a senior carer at the facility described the situation escalating from a cigarette request to two separate incidents of violent conduct.

The carer said that Guan arrived at her office in his wheelchair seeking a cigarette. Two were provided by a junior carer, but he threw them back and spat on her. He was shouting loudly and the senior carer decided to remove him to his room.

Image copyright solidcolours/Getty Images Image caption The court heard Guan lashed out at care home staff after he was denied a cigarette

As she wheeled him away, Guan lashed out backwards with his right fist, striking her on the forehead.

In his room he repeatedly banged the door open and closed, and the court heard that "there was no reasoning with him".

Later, Guan retrieved a screwdriver from a box of possessions. He held this "like a dart" at staff, who managed to remove it from him.

After tea, he returned to the office, this time coming at staff grasping a mobility device. The senior carer locked herself in, while Guan banged the device against the door.

An attempt to grab a fire-extinguisher failed, so Guan instead took hold of a plant stand, hurling it at staff. Throughout this, he was furious and shouting loudly.

Other residents were present during the outburst and families were arriving to visit their relatives.

A defence lawyer accepted his client can be "difficult" but any issues of anger have been attributed to denial of cigarettes.