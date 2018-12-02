Northern Ireland

Body found on rocks near Portstewart promenade

Police at Portstewart harbour Image copyright McAuley Multimedia

A man's body has been found on rocks at a harbour in County Londonderry.

The body was discovered close to the promenade in Portstewart at about 11:15 GMT on Sunday.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the man's death.