Image caption Shipping containers have been placed in front of the burnt-out Bank Buildings

A temporary walkway is to open Belfast city centre later, reconnecting Royal Avenue to Donegall Place.

The area has been closed for about three months due to safety concerns after a fire at the end of August destroyed the landmark Bank Buildings, which housed Primark.

The move will allow eight businesses that have been closed since the fire to begin trading again.

Primark is also due to reopen at Commonwealth House on Saturday.

Drone footage shows the extent of the destruction caused by the fire at the Bank Buildings

McDonald's, jewellery retailer Argento and footwear outlet Skechers will open the doors of their city centre stores on Monday, with Spar planning to do the same on Tuesday.

The walkway is in the form of a tunnel, with shipping containers in place to protect shoppers in the event of Bank Buildings collapsing.

The landmark building was gutted by fire within a matter of hours in late-August

Belfast City Council and Primark have said the tunnel will provide full protection to the public.

The council hopes the walkway will help to improve footfall in the city after it dipped in the wake of the blaze.

Christmas trade

Belfast Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey told BBC News NI the walkway would provide a "great boost" for the city centre and its traders.

Image caption Work is being done to save the structure of the former Primark store

"We are delighted the access is open in time for Christmas trade," she said.

"We'll continue to keep the pressure on the contractor and work with Primark to ensure that... we can quicken up the pace to have the work completed."

She added that retailers in the city had already reported an increase in footfall since market stalls and a snow slide were opened at Donegall Place in November.

Work to secure Bank Buildings will continue into spring next year, which will prevent Zara, Tesco Metro and the British Heart Foundation charity shop from opening.