Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jay Donnelly admitted distributing an indecent image of a child

Cliftonville has issued a further statement on striker Jay Donnelly, who was convicted of distributing an indecent image of a child.

On Friday, the Irish Premiership club announced it had dropped Donnelly for a match this weekend.

He had continued to appear for his club after the allegation emerged.

On Saturday, the north Belfast club said it would "take strong action to protect the good name of the club and our supporters".

However, it added that "we are also mindful not to take knee-jerk action that could impact negatively on any injured parties in a potentially vulnerable state of mind".

"We acknowledge there are people both within and without our club calling for immediate action, an understandable reaction to an emotive issue," the club statement said.

"Cliftonville Football Club will not shirk its responsibilities to both our members and the wider community, but we again appeal for this matter to be handled in a measured fashion.

"The courts will deliberate before delivering justice, as will Cliftonville Football Club."

The 23 year old admitted the charge last Friday and will be sentenced in January.

A separate count of taking or making an indecent photograph was withdrawn.

"The club does not condone such behaviour, has made that clear to Jay Donnelly and the player himself accepts he must atone for his actions," it said.

"Cliftonville Football Club is acutely aware that a young woman has suffered because of Jay Donnelly's actions.

"Jay Donnelly is also very emotionally distressed because of his actions and the club feels it has a duty of care to both young people, who are potentially very vulnerable at this moment in time."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Donnelly will not play for Cliftonville in their game against Dungannon Swifts

The Belfast Feminist Network was due to hold a protest against Donnelly's inclusion in the team at Cliftonville's Solitude ground on Saturday.

It has since called off the demonstration due to the club's decision to drop the player.

"We're pleased that he's not playing - that was our initial ask," Elaine Crory from the organisation told the BBC's Evening Extra programme.

But she said the club "could go further" by explaining what will happen next.

On Friday, Cliftonville's first team coach Neil Adair posted on Twitter that he had resigned from his role.

The Court Service has confirmed that Donnelly was convicted of one charge - distributing or showing an indecent image of a child on a date between June and October 2016.

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered before Donnelly, of Ardilea Drive in north Belfast, is due back in court early in the new year.