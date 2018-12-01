Image caption Shirley Thompson is attempting to become the oldest woman to row across the Atlantic

A Belfast woman has begun her second attempt at becoming the oldest woman to row across the Atlantic.

Shirley Thompson, 66, turned back after only three days earlier this week, but started again on Saturday morning.

This time she is trying a slightly different route. Rather than rowing straight across the Atlantic, she is heading south first, then west.

She started in the Canary Islands at 04:30 local time. Her destination is the Caribbean.

She has enough food on board for the next four months.

Ms Thompson said she just wants to get there safely some time before Easter.

She said she had to abort her first attempt on Wednesday due to a malfunctioning tracker.