Belfast hire bikes stolen and vandalised

Image caption Belfast's bike scheme was introduced in 2015

Three of Belfast's hire bikes have been stolen and nine vandalised at a bike docking station at Ormeau Park in south Belfast.

Police said it is believed the incidents occurred between 18:00 and 20:00 GMT on Friday evening.

Belfast City Council said it "is aware of problems with vandalism and theft of Belfast Bikes".

The police and the council have urged anyone with information on the Ormeau Park incidents to contact them.

In July, BBC News NI reported that repairing or replacing Belfast's hire bikes had cost the city council nearly £44,000 since the scheme began three years ago.

At that time, there were said to be about 450 bikes at 40 docking stations around the city and more than 5,000 active annual members.

More than 400,000 journeys have been made over the scheme's lifetime.

On Saturday, the council said it had "worked closely with the PSNI, our operator NSL and local communities to significantly reduce such incidents in the last year, and will continue to do so to ensure the bike share scheme can be used by as many people as possible".

Ravenhill Residents' Association (RRA) chair Gary McKeown called the theft and damage to the bikes "mindless vandalism".

"This mindless vandalism is not only an attack on the bikes, but on the wide variety of people who use them," he said.

"The Ormeau docking station has proved a massive success - indeed I docked my bike at it last night, so it may have been one of those affected.

"The community is appalled at this attack at a time when we are calling for further docking stations to be opened in this part of the city to allow even more people to enjoy it."