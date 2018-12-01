Image copyright Pacemaker

Five people have been charged after drugs worth £2m were seized in Belfast.

The discovery of about 220lb (100kg) of cannabis was one of the most significant seizures of drugs by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) this year, detectives said.

Four men aged 28, 39, 46 and 59 and a woman aged 34, have been charged with a number of offences.

These include conspiracy to Supply a Class B controlled drug and transferring criminal property.

The five people, who were arrested on Thursday, are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court later.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The cannabis discovery was one of the most significant this year, said police

Earlier this week, police said they were investigating a link to a Chinese organised crime gang after the drugs were seized.