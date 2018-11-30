Image caption Three men are on trial accused of the murder of George Gilmore

A senior judge has been shown the last recorded movements of a murdered prominent loyalist in the minutes before he was shot last year.

George Gilmore, 44, suffered a "catastrophic brain injury" in the attack in County Antrim.

He died the day after being shot in his car in Carrickfergus on 13 March 2017.

Three men are on trial at Belfast Crown Court accused of his murder and the attempted murder of his two passengers.

They are David McMaw, 30, from Starbog Road in Larne, County Antrim; his brother Darren McMaw, 33, from Kilgreel Road in Carrickfergus; and 36-year-old Brian McClean, from Valetta Park in Newtownards, County Down.

They deny the charges against them.

'Van did u-turn'

On Friday, the second day of the non-jury Diplock hearing, a prosecution lawyer outlined the movements of the accused.

The prosecution claimed on Thursday that David McMaw was the gunman while Brian McClean acted as a lookout at the scene of the shooting.

It was also alleged that Darren McMaw was involved in a "scouting exercise" by following Mr Gilmore in his van before the attack.

On the day of the shooting, Mr Gilmore left Belfast's Laganside Courts about 12:30 GMT, having been there to to support a man who was charged with attempted murder.

Image caption Footage showing George Gilmore's movements before he was shot was played in court

He drove back to Carrickfergus, while his son followed in another car.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Mr Gilmore's entourage leaving a cafe in Carrickfergus just after 14:00.

The prosecution barrister said that at that time Darren McMaw's van, which was fitted with a tracker device, performed "a u-turn" on a road and made its way back to Carrickfergus.

'Calls after shooting'

A video recording from a school bus showed the cars driven by Mr Gilmore and his son travelling along the Marine Highway in Carrickfergus at 14:04, followed a few minutes later by Darren McMaw's work van.

In other footage, the Gilmore entourage is seen dropping off a passenger at a filling station at 14:09.

Mr Gilmore and his son then drove to Pinewood Avenue, where the shooting took place.

A 999 call was made at 14:12, just seconds after the attack, and the court heard that David McMaw made a number of phone calls to another person in the minutes after the shooting.

The prosecution added that the tracking device on Darren McMaw's work van showed it stopped at 14:20 at David McMaw's then home at Cherry Walk in Carrickfergus.

The judge was told on Thursday by the prosecutor that evidence pointed to an "overwhelming inference" that the three accused were "inextricably involved in the plan to murder George Gilmore".