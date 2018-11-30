Image caption The attack happened on Thursday, four months after the memorial was previously targeted

A woman has been charged following damage caused to the cenotaph in Newry.

During the attack, wreaths and wooden crosses were thrown into the Clanrye River.

It happened at around 23.20 GMT on Thursday at the war memorial in the Sugar Island area.

The memorial was previously targeted by vandals in July.

The 44-year-old woman has been charged with criminal damage and will appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday December 19.

Sergeant Lawson said: "This is being treated as a hate crime.

"Hate crime, in all its forms, is totally unacceptable. It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected."

Image caption Wreaths were removed and thrown into the Clanrye River during the attack

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin said: "This is another sad and despicable act of hatred against the memory of those who fought and died to protect the freedoms that we all enjoy today.

"This attack comes after the previous attack on the Cenotaph in July and also countless sickening attacks on the memorial at Narrow Water and these sinister actions have caused great offence and hurt in the community."

The attack was also condemned by Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy: "There is no place for attacks like this in our society.

"Monuments and memorials are important places in communities and should be respected."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.