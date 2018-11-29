Image copyright RTÉ Image caption James Tomany was led into court on Thursday by Garda officers

A 34-year-old man from Northern Ireland has appeared in court in County Monaghan charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Stephen Marron.

Mr Marron, 47, was killed in Castleblayney on Tuesday night.

James Tomany ,of Clay Road, Keady, County Armagh, appeared at a special sitting of the district court in Carrickmacross, County Monaghan.

He has been charged in connection with a number of incidents in Castleblayney.

As well as causing the death of Mr Marron, he was also charged with reckless endangerment while driving in the town.

There were two further charges, relating to alleged offences in March of this year, before the court.

Evidence was also given of the execution of a warrant for Mr Tomany's arrest, which was issued originally on 18 January 2011.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison.

Mr Tomany will appear in court by video link on 5 December.