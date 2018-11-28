Image caption The package was found at Northern Ireland's main Royal Mail sorting office at Mallusk

A suspicious package containing white powder has been discovered at Northern Ireland's main Royal Mail sorting office.

Police officers are at the scene at Enterprise Way in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

Royal Mail said the white powder was found in a package at the National Returns Centre (NRC) in Mallusk on Wednesday morning.

The area where the powder was found had been cordoned off, it added.

"The safety of our people is of the utmost priority," said a Royal Mail spokesperson.

There was no impact on the operation of the centre or the processing of mail, added the spokesperson.

Royal Mail said it was helping emergency services with their investigation.