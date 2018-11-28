Image copyright Douglas Cecil Image caption Waves crash on rocks near Rue lighthouse on Rathlin Island

Travel has been disrupted by wet and windy weather, ahead of Storm Diana which is expected to bring severe gales to NI.

The Met Office has issued a warning for strong winds across much of Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Storm Diana, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, will bring severe gales, heavy rain but also milder air.

Translink has advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys.

The company said customers could find up-to-date information on its social media feeds and website.

"We are working closely with the Met Office and other agencies to allow us to make informed decisions, to ensure we have staff on the ground where needed," the company said.

"Our crews are also ready to respond to clear debris from the railway and to operate bus diversions if roads are closed."

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has advised the public not to visit forests, country parks and coastal sites "until the high winds subside".

Updates on those roads affected by the weather conditions are available at Trafficwatch NI.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption People in Belfast are bracing themselves for stormy weather on Wednesday

A number of weather warnings are also in place in the Republic of Ireland.

A status orange wind alert is in place for coastal counties in the south and west, with a status yellow warning for the rest of the country.

Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield semi-final between Ballymena Utd and Linfield at the Ballymena Showgrounds wash postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The railway line between Larne and Whitehead was closed for a period, but has now reopened.

Gusts of up to 60mph (97 km/h) were recorded along Irish Sea coast on Tuesday, with stronger winds expected on Wednesday.