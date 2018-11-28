Predictably, the Prime Minister's visit to Belfast dominates Northern Ireland's news coverage on Wednesday morning.

'War of words' is the headline in the Belfast Telegraph, which reports that party leaders clashed over Theresa May's bid to win support for the Withdrawal Agreement in an appearance at Queen's University.

'PM should focus her energy on winning support of MPs' says Jon Tonge, while Ivan Little writes that DUP leader Arlene Foster fended off Channel 4 reporter Michael Crick's 'bribe jibe', insisting she can't be 'bought' by the Conservatives.

Meanwhile, the News Letter reads: "Mrs May's answers will not satisfy critics who say that the backstop could in effect be permanent, because the EU has to approve its removal. Those critics include the DUP".

It also carries Mrs Foster's dismissal of the claim that her party could be "bought with a bribe of further major investment pledges for Northern Ireland".

"We didn't take a bribe in the first place," she said, describing any such suggestion as "offensive".

The Belfast Telegraph also carries the story of a Belfast man accused of trying to murder his elderly father in a care home.

James Anderson Weir, 66, is accused of attempting to kill James Weir Snr at Blair House Care Home in Newtownards on Saturday. He has been remanded in custody.

The Irish News leads with the headline 'Taxi driver dies after being struck by own car'.

The paper reports that Brian Braiden, from the Peter's Hill area of Belfast, died on Monday afternoon following an accident on the Antrim Road.

It says the 50-year-old grandfather, who had been a taxi driver with Value Cabs for 20 years, was struck by his own car after getting out to close a customer's gates.

His sister-in-law Margaret Kell is quoted as saying Mr Braiden was "a gentleman" who "idolised his children and [wife] Carol".

She added: "They had just started a WhatsApp group message and every morning he wrote 'Good Morning my beautiful family'."

Suspensions

Finally, the Daily Mirror's headline on the exclusion of children from Northern Ireland schools reads 'Suspended aged 4'.

It reports that P1 pupils were among 286 children suspended from primary schools here in 2016 and 2017.

ETI chief inspector Noelle Buick is quoted as saying one-in-five pupils are "suffering significant mental health problems by the time they reach 18".