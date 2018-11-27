Image copyright Nuala Mccann



A young woman's letter "from beyond the grave" is the front-page lead in the Belfast Telegraph.

Rachel McAlpine, 26, from Antrim died from a debilitating illness on 5 November.

She left a letter to go the newspaper after her death. In it, she accuses the Northern Trust of letting her down.

She claims they outsourced her care to a private company which, she said, failed to fully appreciate the level of treatment she needed.

Her fight to have 24-hour care provided by the trust itself had "pushed me {her} to an early grave", she said.

In response, the trust said it strived to deliver the highest level of care and the private company, Trackars Healthcare, praised Rachel's "courage and grit".

It said that Trackars was dedicated to the "highest quality standards".

A woman on a mission: Theresa May is visiting Northern Ireland

The prime minister's visit to Northern Ireland is the front-page lead in the News Letter.

"May flies in to sell Brexit deal" reads the headline over a close-up head shot of Theresa May in argumentative mode.

Reporter Stephen Gamble calls her "beleaguered" and says she is in town to sell her "much maligned Brexit deal to politicians and the wider public".

The paper reports that she will take part in a round-table discussion at Queen's University, Belfast, and will meet representatives of the Northern Ireland's five main parties.

The Mirror's front page headline reads: Mayday Mission. It says Theresa May is flying into Northern Ireland "on a mission to save her Brexit deal".

The fire at Bank Buildings in September burned for three days

The paper says she will be meeting the DUP and Sinn Féin as part of her "frantic campaign to sell the withdrawal agreement all over the UK."

The Irish News features a front-page photograph of the skeletal remains of gutted Primark building in Belfast city centre.

The headline writer indulges in a little word play: "Tunnel vision for city centre thoroughfare," the paper announces.

The paper reports that a specially constructed "tunnel" will allow shoppers back on Belfast city centre's main thoroughfare next week.

It says the bespoke walkway will be protected by shipping containers as "ballast in case the Primark building falls".

The Irish News also quotes Joe O'Connor who is overseeing the restoration effort who admitted: "basically the building is hanging in the breeze".