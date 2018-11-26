Image caption Police said the man was at home with his daughter when the burglary happened

A man in his 80s has been tied up and robbed during a burglary at his home in Portadown, County Armagh.

The pensioner was in his home on the Derrylettiff Road with his "vulnerable daughter" when three masked men entered the property at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday, police said.

They tied the man's hands and removed a sim card from one mobile phone and broke another before ransacking a number of rooms.

The trio made off with a sum of cash.

Police said the man and his daughter were "shaken" by the burglary which they described as a "despicable crime".