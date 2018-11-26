Image caption Angela McGowan, director of the CBI in Northern Ireland, warned no deal could lead to a "state of chaos"

Northern Ireland businesses "simply cannot cope" with a no-deal Brexit, according to Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) director Angela McGowan.

Ms McGowan told the BBC "no country in the world will want to invest in Northern Ireland if it is thrown out of Europe" without access to EU markets.

She is among a delegation of Northern Ireland business leaders due to meet the DUP over the EU withdrawal deal.

The DUP has said the agreement is "worse than no deal"

The party has said that its 10 MPs will vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's proposed EU deal in Parliament.

It has led to a rift with business and farming groups in Northern Ireland who have urged the DUP to support the deal.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The DUP opposes the draft agreement because of the Irish border backstop

'State of chaos'

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms McGowan said leaving the EU without a deal was "not an option" for the business sector and she would try to present real-life case studies to back their position in Monday's meeting.

"All I can do is do my best to put the honest evidence on the table that companies simply cannot cope with no deal," the CBI director said.

"We're talking about people; neighbours; your relatives being put out of jobs - companies cannot cope with this uncertainty.

"There is no country in the world [that] will want to invest in Northern Ireland if it is thrown out of Europe, has no access to markets and is in a state of chaos.

"Nobody would wish that on their own region, so today we will simply be talking about what the business community needs, we hope the politicians listen."

'Puppets'

As well as the CBI, other business groups visiting Stormont on Monday include the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, the Chamber of Commerce and several food and drink umbrella groups.

The business delegation will also meet four Stormont parties that oppose Brexit - Sinn Féin, the SDLP, Alliance and the Green Party.

The four pro-Remain parties have previously released joint statements expressing concerns about the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland.

Earlier in November, the BBC learned the DUP had asked the Chamber of Commerce to facilitate a meeting with business groups, to explain its opposition to the deal.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson had accused businesses backing the deal of being "the puppets of the Northern Ireland Office".

Asked if she was annoyed by Mr Wilson's comment, Ms McGowan told Good Morning Ulster: "We don't get wrapped up in off-the-cuff remarks.

"At the end of the day, this is about everybody talking to each other and trying to find the best way forward."

'Medical supplies'

The CBI director added: "I hear from businesses every single day that no deal is simply not an option.

"I spoke to one business over the weekend - they've already opened an office in Dublin because they are so fearful over what might happen.

"It's not just for business, no deal will create disruption for the whole of the UK."

Ms McGowan claimed a chaotic Brexit could disrupt food and medical supplies.

"We'll be forced into having emergency bilateral arrangements with the EU to try and cover things like getting enough medical supplies.

"That is no way to run a country and I don't think anybody who went out in June 2016 voted for that.

"In fact, they were promised a good deal, so that's what we have to have on the table."

A source close to the talks has told BBC News NI that it hoped the meeting would allow for a "smoothing over" of recent tensions with the DUP.

The DUP opposes the draft agreement because of the backstop, which aims to avoid a hard Irish border.

'No more negotiation'

It would see only Northern Ireland stay aligned to some EU rules if it took effect.

The UK government and the EU insist it is only an insurance police in the event that there is no breakthrough by the end of the transition period.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said there will be no more negotiation on the Brexit agreement, saying is the "best deal for Britain".

"This is the only deal possible. So, if the House (of Commons) says no, we would have no deal," Mr Juncker told the