Health service staff in Northern Ireland will able to receive pay rises of more than 1% after extra money was allocated to the Department of Health.

Staff in other departments will only be able to get rises of above 1% if it can be paid for with efficiency savings.

Health has received an additional £109m as a consequence of increased funding in the recent Westminster budget.

Public sector pay was frozen for two years in 2010, except for those earning less than £21,000 a year.

Since 2013, rises have been capped at 1%.

A statement from the Department of Finance (DoF) said: "With pay policy now in place for 2018/19, this will enable departments and other public sector employers to engage with their staff groups and develop pay proposals."

Pay policy would normally have to be agreed by the finance minister.

Recent legislation passed at Westminster allowed the DoF to make the decision in the absence of a minister.

The budget reallocation exercise also sees an additional £36m go the Department for Education to address budget pressures in schools.

The Department for Infrastructure receives £31m for roads maintenance and public transport services and a further £42m for longer term infrastructure spending.