Bombardier is to cut a further 490 jobs from its Belfast operations.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer employs about 4,000 people across four locations in Northern Ireland.

The firm said on Tuesday that it had "reviewed our manpower requirements in Belfast" and "regret to confirm that we must reduce our workforce".

It announced this month that it was cutting 5,000 jobs across its global operations.

At the time the firm said 3,000 posts would be lost at its Canadian locations.

It said it would sell its Q Series aircraft programme for $900m (£687m).

The firm said it acknowledged that the cuts to jobs in Belfast would have an "impact... on our workforce and their families".

"We continue to explore opportunities to help mitigate the number of compulsory redundancies," it added.

"However, we need to continue to cut costs and improve the efficiency of our operations to help ensure our long-term competitiveness."

Wings for the A220 plane - formerly known as the CSeries - are made at a factory in Belfast, supporting 1,000 jobs.

In July, Bombardier said it had to make more efficiency savings in Northern Ireland in an attempt to increase sales of the plane.

There have been several redundancy programmes at Bombardier in Northern Ireland in recent years.