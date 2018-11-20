Image caption The PSNI and NIAS has confirmed they are attending the incident on the Ormeau Road

Three young people have been knocked down at a roundabout on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

Ambulance crews and police attended the incident, which happened near Rosetta Park during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, including a rapid response paramedic.

The three injured young people have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with non-life threatening injuries.