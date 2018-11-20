Image copyright AFP Image caption Theresa May says Northern Ireland could look forward to a bright future under her Brexit deal

Proposed changes for sexual assault trials and a direct message to the Northern Ireland public from the prime minister make the headlines on Tuesday.

Writing for the Belfast Telegraph, Theresa May says Northern Ireland would be "in a fantastic position for the future" if her Brexit deal goes ahead.

She says Northern Ireland will be "a gateway to both the EU market and the rest of the UK's market"

She says the backstop is an "acceptable insurance policy".

This is "expressly temporary with a mechanism by which it can be terminated" she says.

However, also writing in the paper, University of Liverpool professor of politics Jon Tongue says Mrs May's "905 word eulogy to her deal might contain lots of cogent points, but it will do nothing to appease her erstwhile Westminster allies in the the DUP".

The recommendation that the public should be banned from trials involving rape and other serious sexual offences in Northern Ireland makes headlines in all the papers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The papers report on the recommendations of Sir John Gillen on sexual assault trials

The recommendation is one of more than 200 in a preliminary report by a retired judge appointed to review the handling of such cases.

It is the front page story in both the News Letter and Irish News.

Alison Morris of the Irish News says the reform plans "cannot be allowed to get lost in our political vacuum".

She says Northern Ireland urgently needs "a quicker, better, fairer system of justice and we need it now".

The paper quotes retired judge Sir John Gillen, who wrote the report: "Turning such courts into a spectacle for voyeuristic entertainment value cannot be in the public interest."

The News Letter says the retired judge has called for strong judicial powers to control access to websites during trials.

The paper also says the report wants to see better education around the issue, as many victims of sexual assaults in Northern Ireland "buy into rape myths" and blame themselves for the attacks.

It adds that, although most of the recommendations would not require legislation, a minority, including those surrounding social media, would.