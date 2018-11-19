A lorry fire on the A1 in County Down has led to major traffic tailbacks on the road between Loughbrickland and Newry.

The lorry, which was carrying silage, caught fire on Monday afternoon.

The southbound lane of the A1 is closed near the junction with Drumsallagh Road, close to Loughbrickland.

There are reports of long delays in both directions and police have said that motorists should avoid the area.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Loughbrickland, through Scarva.