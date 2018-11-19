Image copyright Night Flight Pictures Ltd 2018 Image caption Jamie plays Liam Ward in the production of Death and Nightingales, which is set in Fermanagh in 1885

Jamie Dornan has backed local film making, saying Northern Ireland is a "breeding ground for drama" productions.

The actor from County Down stars in a BBC adaptation of the Eugene McCabe novel Death and Nightingales.

Jamie plays Liam Ward, the charming stranger with the dark past who catches the eye of Beth Winters, played by Ann Skelly.

The drama production is set in Fermanagh in 1885.

It was filmed at various locations across Northern Ireland, including Tollymore, Springhill near Cookstown, and Strangford.

Despite having homes in England and Hollywood, Jamie says he has always "felt compelled" to tell stories from Northern Ireland.

"There's also an element of 'it's within your soul'," he explained.

"Stories that are set here mean something to you. And you're playing to your strengths, it's nice to not have to do an accent all the time.

Image caption Jamie Dornan said that he has always "felt compelled" to tell stories from Nortehrn Ireland

He added: "This is the part of the world I'm from and I want to showcase it and they will continue to write very intriguing stories from here, whether they're versions of things that already exist in our history or they're contemporary original stories.

"This is a great breeding ground for drama in this country and if I can keep supporting that throughout my career I'd love to keep working here."

The Death and Nightingales screenplay was written by Allan Cubitt, who wrote and directed The Fall, which also starred Jamie Dornan.

That was a big draw for the local actor.

He said: "Whatever Allan wants me to do for the rest of his career and mine I'll do it. I've so much faith and trust in him.

"He's too brilliant a writer to offer me anything below par.

"If he keeps writing good parts for me I'll do them. I genuinely feel very indebted to him, he's had a massive impact on my professional life and I love him.

"I love him we're very close friends and it's nice to work with people you love."

Death and Nightingales is on BBC2 on Wednesday 28 November.