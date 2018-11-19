Image copyright Getty Images

A no-deal Brexit would leave businesses in Northern Ireland "on the brink of chaos", the director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Northern Ireland has said.

Last week a draft EU-UK deal was revealed - setting out what a future relationship could look like.

Angela McGowan told BBC News NI that the CBI was "broadly supportive" of the deal.

But she added that there are some aspects it hopes "will be ironed out".

It comes as the Northern Ireland secretary discussed the draft proposals with business leaders in Belfast.

Karen Bradley told them Northern Ireland's constitutional position was "unequivocally guaranteed" and urged them to continue speaking out for a deal with the EU.

The DUP, who are in a supply and confidence agreement with the Conservatives, have been highly critical of the withdrawal draft.

In particular, they have aired concerns regarding the backstop arrangement.

Many businesses cautiously welcomed the draft deal.

Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster, Angela McGowan said the backstop may not ever have to be used.

"We're hoping we don't even need that backstop agreement because what we hope to see this week is the high level principles as to how we will trade in the future," she said.

"This opens the path for the UK government to start moving on to that frictionless trade deal that we hope to get with the EU and that the backstop isn't even needed."

Ms McGowan said a no-deal Brexit was "not an option" for businesses or the health service.

"I would appeal to all MPs to think about the national interest," she said.

"Rather than have us on the brink of chaos, I think this is the way forward, tick off the box and let's move on with getting a frictionless trade deal where we don't even need a backstop arrangement."