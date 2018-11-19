Image copyright Newsletter

Brexit - and Ireland's historic rugby win - dominate Monday's front pages.

The Belfast Telegraph states the DUP is coming under "mounting pressure" to accept the prime minister's deal.

The paper carries a warning from Angela McGowan, the director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Northern Ireland.

Ahead of a meeting between business leaders and the Northern Ireland secretary, she says companies "simply could not cope with a no-deal Brexit".

The Irish News describes Karen Bradley's trip to Belfast as an attempt to "pitch the deal as a decisive step forward", in which she will insist it can deliver for everyone in Northern Ireland.

The newspaper quotes DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who rejects claim the party has been isolated by the business community in its' opposition to the deal.

"Already we are being contacted by many business people who share our view that in the long-term this deal is not good for the economy of Northern Ireland,"

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Ireland's historic win over New Zealand also dominates the front pages

In the News Letter, the DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds says that the UK is facing a choice between a "bad deal" and the "right deal".

"The damning criticism expressed by the former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab spelt out how dangerous this withdrawal agreement is.

"Northern Ireland will be treated as a third country for regulatory purposes, and absolutely it threatens the union... unionism stands united in opposition (to the deal)," adds the DUP North Belfast MP.

Army 'on standby'

Troops have been put on standby in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Daily Mirror reports.

The military "may be called on to quell civil unrest, ease traffic jams at ports and fly in medicines amid shortages".

The potential intervention of the Army is described by Labour as "an admission of failure" of the government's Brexit preparations.

Turning to matters sporting, and images of Ireland's first ever win over the mighty New Zealand on Irish soil adorn the front pages of the News Letter and The Belfast Telegraph, while a County Armagh GAA club with close family links to Irish rugby captain Rory Best speak of their pride in The Irish News.