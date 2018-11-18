Image copyright PSNI Image caption Samuel McKinley is a prolific absconder who last fled custody in February

A convicted murderer has been found and arrested after absconding escaping from prison during an unescorted day release on Thursday.

Samuel McKinley, 57, has absconded on a number of previous occasions and last fled from custody in February.

He was jailed for life for the murder of a man in Southampton in 1996 and is serving his sentence at Maghaberry.

On Sunday, police said that McKinley "was located & arrested in the greater Belfast area".

They thanked the public for their assistance in the case.