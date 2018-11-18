Samuel McKinley: Convicted murderer found after absconding
- 18 November 2018
A convicted murderer has been found and arrested after absconding escaping from prison during an unescorted day release on Thursday.
Samuel McKinley, 57, has absconded on a number of previous occasions and last fled from custody in February.
He was jailed for life for the murder of a man in Southampton in 1996 and is serving his sentence at Maghaberry.
On Sunday, police said that McKinley "was located & arrested in the greater Belfast area".
They thanked the public for their assistance in the case.