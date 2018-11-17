Pensioner dies in County Tyrone house fire
A pensioner has died in a fire at a house in County Tyrone.
The man, aged in his 70s, died at the scene in Clanabogan, on the outskirts of Omagh.
The blaze was reported at around 21:00 GMT on Friday.
Police said they are working in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.