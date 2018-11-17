Man shot several times in Londonderry

A man in his 30's has been shot several times in Londonderry receiving "life changing" injuries.

The incident happened in the Rinnmore Drive area of the city shortly before 21.10 GMT on Friday.

It is reported the man was shot in the arms, legs and in one of his hands. He was also attacked with iron bars, police said.

PSNI Det Chief Inspector McCubbin said the man had been taken to hospital with potentially life changing injuries.

'Barbaric'

Kevin Campbell, who is a Sinn Fein councillor in the area, called the attack "barbaric".

"Nobody in the community has asked for this.

"There is no room in society today for this type of activity," Mr Campbell said.

Police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

Friday night's incident is the second shooting in Derry since Wednesday.