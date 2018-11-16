Image copyright The Belfast News Letter Image caption The News Letter is the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world

The media group which owns the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world plans to file for administration.

Johnston Press publishes the News Letter and several weekly papers in Northern Ireland.

The newspaper group put itself up for sale last month, but said none of the offers it received were strong enough.

It now plans to file for administration as part of a rescue plan aimed at ensuring its survival.

It says the firm's assets will then immediately be bought by its lenders.

If the deal is approved by the courts, it will preserve jobs and stabilise the business, Johnston Press said.

Ciarán Ó Maoláin, secretary of the Belfast branch of the National Union Of Journalists (NUJ), said the news was worrying.

"We're seriously concerned about those of our colleagues who work on the News Letter which is the oldest English language newspaper, continuously published newspaper in the world and those in the Derry Journal and the many local titles that Johnston Press has in Northern Ireland," he said.

"Many of our members work there and our thoughts are with them at this time."

'More stable position'

The group has titles covering more than 200 locations across the UK.

They include the 'i', The Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post.

Chief executive David King said in a letter to staff that the move had not been "an easy decision".

"If this deal is approved, the debt will be reduced, new money will be provided by the new owners, and the business will be in a more stable position.

"We are very confident that this is not the end of the story, but the beginning of a new phase in which we work with the new owners of the group to give shape to a new future," he wrote in a letter to staff.

Johnston Press has £220m of borrowing due for repayment in June next year.

Johnston Press publications in Northern Ireland

News Letter

Ballymena and Antrim Times

Ballymoney and Moyle Times

Coleraine Times

Belfast News

Londonderry Sentinel

Derry Journal

Etc Magazine Derry & Donegal

Mid Ulster Mail

Tyrone Times

Farming Life

Lurgan Mail

Portadown Times

Lisburn Echo

Banbridge Leader

Ulster Star

Etc Magazine Ulster & Antrim

Carrick Times

Larne Times

Newtownabbey Times

The News Letter celebrated its 280th birthday last year.

In August 1776, it had its greatest ever exclusive - breaking the news that America had declared its independence.

A decline in traditional and digital advertising revenues has seen the value of Johnston Press's titles fall.

Johnston Press saw revenue fall by 10% in the first half of 2018, although it reported a pre-tax profit of £6.2m.