Image copyright PSNI Image caption Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of Pauline Kilkenny (above)

The family of murdered Pauline Kilkenny has said she will be remembered for her "incredible personality".

Ms Kilkenny was found dead by her sister at her home in Cornacully Road between Belcoo and Garrison on Tuesday.

Her family has appealed for privacy "during this difficult time".

In a statement, they said they were coming "to terms with the devastating loss of our beautiful, vibrant daughter, sister, aunt and friend".

"Our time will be spent remembering Pauline for the incredible personality she was and feeling so grateful to have lived her life with her," they said in the statement, released by the PSNI.

Two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Image caption The 59-year-old was found dead in her home in County Fermanagh

The man is also being held on suspicion of possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle.

The family said it wished to "thank the community for their love, support and continued co-operation with the police and their ongoing investigation".

Ms Kilkenny (59) had been working at Lilley's Centra on the Shore Road in Enniskillen for the last two years.

Concerns were raised when she did not show up for work on Monday after having booked a few days off.

She lived alone at the house where she was found.