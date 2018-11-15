Image caption Kevin Magee approached people involved in setting up paedophile hunting groups

BBC Newsline has won the news coverage award at the Royal Television Society Awards for Northern Ireland.

The programme won for its investigation into paedophile hunters by its correspondent, Kevin Magee.

The report was broadcast in February of this year.

In it, two of the people involved in setting up the "hunting groups" in Northern Ireland were approached and asked for interviews.

BBC Northern Ireland also picked up the Interactive Award for 1943 Berlin Blitz.

Casting director Carla Stronge was announced as the winner of the Brian Waddell Award which recognises her outstanding contribution to the local television and film industry.

Kieran Doherty, chair of RTS NI said: "The high quality of this year's entries was truly impressive and hugely reflective of Northern Ireland's dynamic creative community.

"I know the judges had a tough time deciding the eventual winners so congratulations to everyone who was nominated as well as tonight's winners."