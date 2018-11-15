Northern Ireland

Man in his 50s dies after Toome house fire

  • 15 November 2018
Image caption The incident happened on Wednesday night

A man has died in a house fire near Toome, County Antrim.

The man, who was in his 50s, died following the blaze on Wednesday night.

Police received a report of the fire at around 20:15 GMT. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.