Man in his 50s dies after Toome house fire
- 15 November 2018
A man has died in a house fire near Toome, County Antrim.
The man, who was in his 50s, died following the blaze on Wednesday night.
Police received a report of the fire at around 20:15 GMT. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.