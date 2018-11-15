Ballymurphy inquest: Coroner reports tweet

Image caption Nine men and a woman were killed in Ballymurphy in August 1971

The coroner in the Ballymurphy inquest has reported a tweet by a man from an army veterans' group to the Attorney General as a potential contempt of court.

Faced with the news that some former soldiers might not be cooperating with the inquest the coroner Mrs Justice Keegan had made a statement on Tuesday.

She reminded everyone that she had the power to subpoena witnesses.

She said that it was not permissible to discourage others from coming forward.

However on Wednesday a man named Alan Barry tweeted encouraging any subpoenaed former soldiers to "suffer from a total loss of memory".

In court, the coroner said: "I have reported these comments to the Attorney General in relation to potential contempt of court.

"Remarks such as those made by Mr Barry must not be allowed to derail the inquest or tarnish the genuine efforts by former soldiers to assist this inquest."

Referred to by many as the Ballymurphy Massacre, nine men and a woman were killed over three days in August 1971.

An inquest into the deaths opened at Laganside Courts in Belfast on Monday.

The victims included a priest trying to help one of the wounded and a mother of eight.

The killings happened during an operation by the Army known as Operation Demetrius, in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.

At the time the Army said those killed were either IRA gunmen, or caught in the crossfire between soldiers and gunmen.

The families of those who died say they believe the evidence which is heard during the inquest will show their relatives were innocent, and were targeted deliberately.

Who were the victims?