The draft Brexit deal has received a cautious welcome from the Northern Ireland business community.

Agreement has been reached between the UK and EU on the Irish border, the main sticking point in the talks.

The agreement states there will be nothing to prevent unfettered market access for goods moving from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK.

Some new goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK would be subject to new checks and controls.

The draft deal still needs to be voted on by MPs.

Pamela Dennison, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport NI

Pamela Dennison said an agreement is better than a no deal

"The agreement is the best of a bad situation at the minute.

"At least it is an agreement and it is better than a no deal, which is what a lot of businesses in Northern Ireland had started to prepare for.

"It says two things: [goods] could be checked at point of source and other points.

"But live goods are already checked coming into Northern Ireland, so it just depends on exactly where the UK wants to check those goods and how they want to check them.

"What's on the table now is not ideal, but it's definitely moving in the right direction and most businesses will take it."

Seamus Leheny, Freight Transport Association

Image caption Seamus Leheny gave a cautious welcome to the deal

"Our first reaction is relief - we feel that the government have actually listened to us.

"We set out proposals two years ago about what we needed to keep the UK and Northern Ireland goods flowing freely and this, although it's not perfect, ticks a lot of boxes.

"We have to avoid friction on the island of Ireland - for goods here in Northern Ireland, we're so reliant on cross border movement.

"For every 10 trucks that leave the Republic of Ireland coming into Northern Ireland, seven are carrying components or ingredients for goods we make here and that we send to Great Britain, so if we did have any friction or tariff on the Irish border, that not only jeopardises the competitiveness of our products, but also their mere existence.

"So there's relief, but there's a lot more work to be done."

Aodhán Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium

Image caption Aodhan Connolly said the deal provides some solutions to customs issues

"The deal provides solutions to customs, tariffs and an innovative solution on VAT.

"However, there is some work to be done by both the Westminster government and the EU on the checks and administration for goods coming into Northern Ireland from GB.

"This will need to be light touch and be mitigated in further agreements, hopefully to an absolute bare minimum.

"We have always said the backstop is better than no deal."

Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI

Stephen Kelly said the fears raised by business "seem, so far, to have been addressed"

"The EU has made important concessions which would help NI businesses if the backstop is ever implemented.

"The fears and risks flagged by business seem, so far, to have been addressed.

"The issues of VAT remains a HMRC responsibility and there will be no quotas, origin rules nor tariffs between Britain and Northern Ireland."