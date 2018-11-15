Image caption Shailesh Vara said the draft Brexit agreement "leaves the UK in a half-way house"

Shailesh Vara, the Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office, has resigned.

Mr Vara, a Conservative MP, has left his post over the Brexit draft deal.

Agreement has been reached between the UK and EU on the Irish border, the main sticking point in the talks.

The North West Cambridgeshire MP has been at the Northern Ireland Office since January, when Karen Bradley became Northern Ireland Secretary.

In a statement Mr Vara said the draft Brexit agreement the UK has reached with the EU "leaves the UK in a half-way house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign state."

With much sadness and regret I have submitted my letter of resignation as a Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister. A copy of my letter is attached.

It has been a joy and privilege to serve in the Northern Ireland Office and I will always cherish the fondest memories. pic.twitter.com/SN8j4OwhYD — Shailesh Vara MP (@ShaileshVara) November 15, 2018

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said Mr Vara was 'a man of his word'.

The prime minister is expected to be grilled by MPs later over the draft deal.

On Wednesday Theresa May secured her cabinet's backing for the deal after a five-hour meeting. However, several ministers are understood to have spoken against it.

A man of his word.



The PM's Agreement "leaves the UK in a halfway house with no time limit on when we will finally be a sovereign nation". https://t.co/8kY3bdp9gR — Sammy Wilson MP (@eastantrimmp) November 15, 2018

Mrs May has also faced a backlash from Tory Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), amid suggestions of moves to force a no-confidence vote.

Labour will announce later whether or not it will back the deal.

