It should come as no surprise that the front page of Thursday's papers are Brexit heavy, following the news that the cabinet has agreed to a draft EU-UK text.

Each of the local papers features a picture of Prime Minister Theresa May speaking outside 10 Downing Street.

She spoke after a lengthy five-hour meeting, where several ministers are understood to have raised concerns over the agreement.

The headline in the Belfast Telegraph reads: "There will be difficult days ahead", a direct quote from Mrs May.

Meanwhile, the News Letter front page says, 'May clears first hurdle in fight over Brexit deal'.

'So here's the deal', says the Irish News, and the Daily Mirorr reads, 'My deal, no deal...or no Brexit'.

At present, it remains unclear whether Mrs May will have the backing of her confidence and supply partners, the DUP.

Last night, Arlene Foster tweeted that she had a "frank" private meeting with the prime minister where she aired her concerns about the draft text.

Earlier on Wednesday, DUP MP Sammy Wilson described the proposals as a "poor deal", adding that he felt it was "a deal she (Mrs May) said she would never accept".

'Godlike woman'

Elsewhere in the news, tributes have been paid to a County Fermanagh woman found murdered in her home.

Fifty-nine-year-old Pauline Kilkenny was found dead by her sister at a property on the Cornacully Road between Belcoo and Garrison on Tuesday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and a 26-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday.

The Irish News spoke to Una Lilley, the owner of the Centra where Ms Kilkenny worked, who said staff were "utterly devastated and deeply shocked".

"In our wildest imaginings we did not anticipate this tragedy, she did not deserve this ending," she told the paper.

"If there is a God then Pauline has a special place beside him today because she was Godlike in her approach to those who needed help."

Wooden wedding dress

A Wedding Dress Festival has landed at St Mark's Church in Portadown, featuring a special creation which saw the artist really 'branch out'.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Dwyer McKerr spent over 20 hours carefully crafting a wooden replica of a wedding dress, using only willow.

"I decided to use willow rather than processed timber because it's very flexible, very versatile and it's very cheap, so it seemed to be the perfect sort of medium," he told the paper.

However the wooden structure wouldn't be well suited for a blushing bride on her big day.

"It's spiky and you'd need to be as tough as an old boot to wear it," said Mr McKerr.

The sculpture stands amongst 25 others which have been worn by brides through the decades, including one from World War One.

'Seasonal sashes'

In east Belfast it's starting to look a lot like Christmas, according to the News Letter.

The paper features a picture of lego-style Santa figurines wearing Orange Order sashes.

The items are on sale from Schomberg house, the institutions headquarters, and feature alongside other seasonal items such as bespoke Orange Order Christmas cards.

Grand Lodge services outreach manager David Scott told the paper: "Ulster people share a unique sense of humour.

"It is important to be able to laugh at ourselves and we think these items will brighten up the festive season and put smiles on people's faces."

The Daily Mirror reports that a cafe in Belfast has been struck by a double-decker bus for the second time in two months.

A Translink Metro Bus hit an overhand at the coffee shop on North Street on Wednesday.

According to the paper some damage was caused to the facade, however no one is understood to have been injured.

A similar incident happened at the same site back in September.