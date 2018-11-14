Image copyright Getty Images

The average Northern Ireland residential property rose in value by £3,000, or 2.3%, in the third quarter of 2018, according to official data.

The typical property now costs £135,060.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) said it is the sixth quarterly rise in a row. Prices are 40% below the peak of the market in late 2017.

However, two council districts recorded price falls in quarter three.

Derry and Strabane had a 0.2% price fall while prices fell 0.4% in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

In contract, Newry, Mourne and Down properties saw values grow by 4.8%.

Properties are most expensive in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area at £161,215 on average.