Average Northern Ireland house price rises by £3,000
The average Northern Ireland residential property rose in value by £3,000, or 2.3%, in the third quarter of 2018, according to official data.
The typical property now costs £135,060.
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) said it is the sixth quarterly rise in a row. Prices are 40% below the peak of the market in late 2017.
However, two council districts recorded price falls in quarter three.
Derry and Strabane had a 0.2% price fall while prices fell 0.4% in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
In contract, Newry, Mourne and Down properties saw values grow by 4.8%.
Properties are most expensive in the Lisburn and Castlereagh council area at £161,215 on average.